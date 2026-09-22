Local and State police offer free anti car theft VIN etches to deter theft

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are offering a free service that permanently marks vehicle windows with a VIN etching, to make cars less attractive to thieves.

The Virginia State Police HEAT program — Help Eliminate Auto Theft — offers free vehicle identification number etching. The process takes only minutes and could save vehicle owners time in the long run.

A chemical is used to permanently mark exterior glass. It does not change the appearance of the vehicle, but it does make it less desirable to thieves.

Nelson Jett, a Suffolk resident told News 3, the program fills a real gap.

"This is helpful because its hard to find a glass company that does window etchings and when we do find one and which are rare in the area. They're extremely expensive. This one's free."

Since 2014, the HEAT program has etched nearly 3,000 cars across the commonwealth.

A detective with the Suffolk Police Department explained why the etching works as a deterrent.

"Because people don't want to have to replace every single window on the vehicle. So that will kind of steer them away from wanting to steal in the first place," said Detective Hyman.

To participate, you must be the person listed on the vehicle registration. You can fill out an authorization form, and Motorcycle and scooter owners are also eligible for the program,

The Suffolk Police Department also recommends other steps to keep vehicles safe.

"The main thing is to keep your vehicles locked at the end of the day we don't really experience too often criminals breaking into vehicles by force. A lot of them is trying by door handles," Hyman said.

The Suffolk Police Department holds 4-5 sessions with VSP each year. The next one is expected to be in November or December.

VSP has pop ups through out the year in the Commonwealth.

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