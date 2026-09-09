Two people found dead inside Suffolk home near Marston Street; NCIS coordinating with police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in the Harborview area of Suffolk near Marston Street.

Investigators identified the victims as Gaethan Stephen Baptiste, 30, and Alyssa Johnae Wilkins, 29, both of Suffolk. Police say the investigation appears domestic in nature and that there is no threat to the public.

Suffolk police investigating deaths of two people on Marston Street: SPD

NCIS is also involved in the case. In a statement, the agency said:

"NCIS is actively coordinating with the Suffolk Police Department in regards to the incident in Suffolk. As Suffolk PD is the lead agency in this investigation, please refer any further questions to their public information officer. Out of respect for the investigative process and the privacy of the victims and their family, NCIS is unable to comment further at this time."

A neighbor, Amanda Coursey, said she learned through her HOA group that someone in the home may have been a member of the military.

Coursey has lived in the neighborhood for 3 years and described it as a quiet community.

"Never and I would've not have thought that from anyone here unfortunately so definitely a sad thing to hear also makes me question what I'm going to be doing with my own family and what we're going to allow outside of the house," Coursey said.

She said the discovery has left her reconsidering whether she will allow her children to walk the dogs alone going forward.

"Everyone knows everyone when you're walking people will greet you petting your dogs you know you just don't something like this would ever happen," Coursey said.

I asked police about the relationship between the two victims and whether any self-inflicted gunshot wounds were involved.

A spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.

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