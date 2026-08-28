News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Nansemond River's Alonzo Ricks

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Southeaster District is considered by some to be the toughest district in the commonwealth and Nansemond River contributes mightily to that success.

Warriors' head coach Alonzo Ricks joined us for the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast to discuss the outlook for his team in 2026. Nansemond River lost some key players from last season, but Ricks says his squad is reloading, not rebuilding.

The head coach discussed his family approach to football and how the success of his players both on and off the field fulfills him. Speaking of family, Ricks's daughter is also involved with the Warriors as the team's manager and he touched on what it means to share that time with her.

Click the above video to view the full episode. Nansemond River is scheduled to open the season September 11 at home against Grassfield.

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