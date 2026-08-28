Christopher Newport, Apprentice School football gear up for Anchor Bowl

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport and Apprentice School share the Newport News community. Next weekend they'll celebrate their city on the gridiron.

The two football programs will square off in the inaugural Anchor Bowl on September 5 at TowneBank Stadium.

"I know President (William) Kelly, since he's taken over as president of the university, has put a special onus on making sure we're engaging with the local community," said Captains' head coach Paul Crowley. "To have a game that's Newport News special, but also Hampton Roads special, I think is exciting for our guys and exciting for the community."

"It just makes sense," Apprentice School head coach Vincent Brown added. "We're an NCAA independent and we recruit similar guys, even though we also recruit a different type of guys. Our guys do a whole different type of job than CNU, but it just made so much sense and so I hope it continues to go and I think it's great."

Festivities surrounding the game kicked off Thursday afternoon with a luncheon on Christopher Newport's campus. Newport News native and former NFL standout quarterback Aaron Brooks served as the keynote speaker and he's excited a game will showcase both programs on the same field.

"I was able to watch the Apprentice School through the fences as I was growing up when Christopher Newport College had no football program," Brooks recalled. "To see these two programs come together and play and have a bowl and a kickoff bowl luncheon such as today, it's pretty exciting. I wouldn't change it for the world."

The Captains and Builders last met in the fall of 2022, a 38-35 Apprentice victory. CNU ran the table during the regular season last year, capping off a 10-0 run before falling in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs to Susquehanna. The Builders were 5-4 in 2025 after winning the Neptune Bowl the prior campaign.

"We have a competitive nature back and forth," said Brown. "Some of these guys went to similar schools in the area. My hats off to Paul and what he's been able to do here at CNU. Great resources, great environment and our guys look forward to the challenge."

"We really, really respect the guys at the Apprentice School," Crowley said. "Similar to our guys, but probably to a greater degree, they really have to love the game that they're playing. They're not getting paid to do it. They've got their full-time job and then they're going to play football after that so to stick with that, to be able to do it, it's guys who really love the game."

The Anchor Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. September 5 at TowneBank Stadium on Christopher Newport's campus.

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