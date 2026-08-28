Friday Night Redzone: 2026 season kicks off in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 2026 high school football season has arrived in Hampton Roads. A handful of games open the campaign Thursday night before a bigger slate on Friday.

Maury brings a 14-game winning streak into the season and opens hosting Mallard Creek (NC). The Commodores have an early-season gauntlet that begins with the Mavericks Friday night.

Phoebus kicks off the Alonzo Coley era on Thursday evening as the Phantoms take on Western Branch at Darling Stadium. Coley takes the reins from Jeremy Blunt, who stepped down after a successful career leading the program in January.

Schedule and results:

Thursday-

Phoebus 33, Western Branch 6

Bethel 49, Patrick Henry 0

Indian River 91, Granby 6

Fork Union 21, Norfolk Academy 20

Tabb 38, Jamestown 6

Lakeland 35, Windsor 0

Friday-

Hampton Roads Academy @ Christchurch- 5:00

Mallard Creek (NC) @ Maury- 7:00

Southampton @ Grassfield- 7:00

Landstown @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Bayside @ First Colonial- 7:00

Currituck County (NC) @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Norview- 7:00

Tallwood @ Green Run- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Kempsville- 7:00

Kecoughtan @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Churchland @ Warwick- 7:00

Gloucester @ New Kent- 7:00

Warhill @ Grafton- 7:00

Smithfield @ Lafayette- 7:00

Heritage @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Thomas Jefferson @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

York @ Poquoson- 7:00

Arcadia @ Catholic- 7:00

Nandua @ Rappahannock- 7:00

Northampton @ Northumerland- 7:00

Charlottesville @ Franklin- 7:00

Fredericksburg Christian @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

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