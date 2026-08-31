Dangerous heat moves in as schools work to keep student athletes safe

SUFFOLK, Va. — Extreme heat is moving into the area, and for student athletes, the danger goes beyond discomfort, it can be deadly.

Samantha Scarneo-Miller, a clinical assistant professor at Old Dominion University, said exertional heat stroke is one of the top three causes of sudden death in sports.

"I'm so concerned about our players health and safety."

With high temperatures on the way, Scarneo-Miller said loose fitting clothing is one way athletes can stay cool. She said preparation is key.

"Being prepared for this means hydrating well, means getting good nutrition, getting good sleep making sure that the athletes themselves are prepared and ready for playing in the heat this week."

In Suffolk Public Schools, coaches are preparing for the heat. Athletic trainers use a heat-stress tracker to monitor conditions, checking temperatures before and throughout practices.

"When it's really hot outside when we have a lot of these oppressive conditions, with humidity, a lot of solar radiation, not a lot of wind. Then we can change when our practices and when our games are in order to put them at times that are less heat oppressive."

Suffolk Public Schools requires coaches to follow safety measures, including additional water breaks, equipment changes and adjustments to practice locations as conditions change.

Scarneo-Miller said with proper recognition and care, exertional heat stroke is survivable.

"100 percent survivable. We can make sure that everybody's kids can go home to their parents at the end of the night."

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