Suffolk peanut project aims to bring peanut sculptures to every borough in the city

SUFFOLK, Va. — A peanut sculpture has been created for Suffolk, and it could be the first of many.

The Suffolk Peanut Project aims to place the peanut statues across the city as a nod to Suffolk's deep roots in peanut farming, turning that history into something people can see and experience.

Sculptor Myke Irving created the first peanut statue, along with the mermaid sculptures in Norfolk and the Blue Heron statues in Chesapeake.

"I'm just very passionate about any form of art especially public art. Because the public art each one of the mermaids, herons and peanuts goes to charity," Irving said.

Irving said the project is about more than just art.

"We want to draw attention to Suffolk, we want to draw attention again back to the trails beautiful in Suffolk so to me that's that was always the forefront of it. Um now the questions is now we do need sponsors," Irving said.

Sponsors are what Suffolk Parks and Trails Alliance needs, to bring more peanut statues to the city. Sponsors can also choose an artist, giving each statue its own personality.

Ellen Benegar, Suffolk Parks & Trails Alliance secretary, said the organization has standards for what gets approved.

"We as an organization Suffolk parks and trails alliance will approve the art so it has to be Suffolk focused family friendly, things that kind of represent Suffolk," she said.

The goal is to place a statue in every borough and at least one in every village, including Whaleyville, Holland and Chuckatuck.

Irving said he hopes the project takes off.

"We started talking to some sponsors already, but I'd like to see it be hopefully as popular as popular as the mermaids that would be a dream come true," Irving said.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.