West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Mosquitoes in the Downtown Suffolk area were found to be carrying the West Nile Virus, the city said Tuesday.

The mosquitoes carrying the pathogen — which can cause flu-like symptoms or more severe symptoms in rare cases — was found in mosquitoes in the area of Freeney Avenue.

There are no reported human cases, though the city of Suffolk notes that many who are infected do not experience symptoms.

In response, the city's Mosquito Control arm is deploying its trucks to spray for mosquitoes, treating standing water, and increasing surveillance.

Residents can take precautions like avoiding outdoor time when activity is the greatest (one hour before dusk to one hour before dawn), using insect repellent, and wearing long, loose fitting clothing.

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