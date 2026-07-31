John F. Kennedy Middle School opens new building in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new John F. Kennedy Middle School building opened in Suffolk, welcoming alumni, parents, and students for a first look before the upcoming school semester.

Construction on the new building began in 2023. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening.

The new school features a large open entrance space, learning steps, and a display of the school's history. Current students, classrooms, common spaces, and technology are all part of the new facility.

Amelia Dickens, a 7th grader at John F. Kennedy Middle School, said:

"It's a lot more prettier a lot more exciting also makes me nervous cause it's so big."

Another 7th grader, Abby, shared a similar reaction.

"It's a lot better because it's like prettier," Abby said.

The old John F. Kennedy building served students from 1965 until the past school year. From 1965 to 1990, the school operated as a high school before transitioning to a middle school.

Many alumni showed their Wolverine pride at the ribbon cutting. Carlton Everett, a John F. Kennedy High School alumnus from the class of 1976, said:

"We are proud to see this day come to fruition we've waited for it for a long time, and the legacy continues on."

While the building is new, the school's history was preserved throughout the hallways and walls of the new facility.

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