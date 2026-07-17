Four people charged with burglary on Lakeland High School campus

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were charged with burglary on the Lakeland High School campus on Monday, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

On Monday, Suffolk police arrived at the 200 block of Kenyon Road, on the campus of Lakeland High School, on the report of a burglary that happened over the weekend. Police say their investigation showed four people went into the school in the late hours of June 10 and took various things from the building.

Four people were arrested and charged in connection to the burglary:



Jacob Womble, 19, Suffolk - Two counts of burglary, two counts of petit larceny, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and wearing a mask in public

Kevin King, 20, Suffolk - Two counts of burglary, two counts of petit larceny, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and wearing a mask in public

Timothy Kight, 19, Suffolk - Burglary, possession of burglary tools, and wearing a mask in public

Desiree Schwarm, 19, Suffolk - Burglary, possession of burglary tools, and wearing a mask in public

Womble and King received two counts after further investigation showed they went into the school on a past date, according to SPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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