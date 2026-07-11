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Suffolk Animal Control suspends all animal trapping in the city due to heat

Suffolk police vehicle
News 3
Suffolk police vehicle
Suffolk police vehicle
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Animal Control has suspended all animal trapping in the city effective immediately due to dangerous high temperatures.

The ban applies to all animals in the City of Suffolk and will remain in effect until further notice.

Animal control officials say the danger of heatstroke is higher for animals in confined spaces. Animals can quickly overheat and become dehydrated, suffer heatstroke, or die.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Suffolk Animal Control at 757-514-7855.

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