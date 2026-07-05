Suffolk farmer says upcoming rain could be key for corn pollination

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk farmer says his corn crops need rain after temperatures in Hampton Roads climbed into the upper 90s over the July 4th weekend.

David Bosselman is a 4th generation farmer and the president and owner of Bosselman Farms. His family farm grows soybeans, peanuts, cotton, corn and some wheat — crops that spend the hottest months of the year in the field.

"The field corn is in the process now where it's going to need some rain, especially around the 4th of July and after the 4th of July we'll need some rain to get that corn crop made," Bosselman said.

Bosselman says that kind of heat, especially without enough rainfall, can affect corn during pollination. If the crop doesn't get the moisture it needs, ears of corn can develop missing kernels.

"We're supposed to get temperatures up in the upper 90s and then a heat index of 110, so it could affect the pollination — it may not grab the pollen up there and get it pollinated," Bosselman said.

While walking through his fields, Bosselman pointed to the ground to show there is still some moisture in the soil. But with the weekend's heat, he is hoping for rain in the days ahead.

"We'll be able to survive this weekend hopefully pretty good, but they're calling for some more chances of thundershowers — I think Monday, Tuesday — and hopefully, I mean hopefully, the good Lord willing, we'll get some rain then," Bosselman said.

Rain is in the forecast early this week, which could bring relief to farmers like the Bosselmans. The next few days could play a big role in determining how successful this year's corn crop will be.

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