Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Lightning sparks house fire in Suffolk

American Red Cross helping three adults who live in the house
Suffolk lightning fire 1
Suffolk Department of Fire &amp; Rescue
Suffolk lightning fire 1
Suffolk lightning fire 2
Suffolk lightning fire 3
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross is helping three people after a house fire caused by lighting Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Driver Station Way, near Beech Grove United Methodist Church, just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters determined lightning hit the house. They could see smoke coming from the roof and found smoke in the attic.

No one was hurt, but three people who live there were displaced.

Contact Colter Anstaett
Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

Stories from Colter Anstaett in your neighborhood

 

True Crime 757 Podcast