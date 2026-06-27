Lightning sparks house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross is helping three people after a house fire caused by lighting Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Driver Station Way, near Beech Grove United Methodist Church, just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters determined lightning hit the house. They could see smoke coming from the roof and found smoke in the attic.

No one was hurt, but three people who live there were displaced.

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