Hampton Roads restaurants collect donations for Venezuela earthquake relief

SUFFOLK, Va. — Communities across Venezuela are recovering after two powerful earthquakes caused widespread damage, leaving homes destroyed and families searching for loved ones. Now, several Hampton Roads restaurants are coming together to collect supplies for those affected.

T Zone Criollo, Gringo's Taqueria, and Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge are accepting donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, and medical supplies. Donations will be collected for the next two weeks before being transported to Miami and shipped to Venezuela.

An employee at T Zone Criollo in Virginia Beach shared video from Venezuela. She said her mother spent two days there providing aid and helping search for survivors.

"There a lot of people that have lost everything," Timaure said.

Caesar Timaure and his wife own two local restaurants. He has lived in the United States for 10 years, but much of his family still lives in Venezuela. Timaure said his family is safe, but their home in Marakey was damaged. Many of their friends, however, are still unaccounted for.

"They can't find even their friends; they don't have any news about them they are still looking for them in the debris of the earthquake," Timaure said.

Timaure said the effort is about doing what he can from thousands of miles away.

"We can just collect everything in all our locations, and put it together, sending a truck to Miami and we will find a way to just take as soon as we can all that help to Venezuela," Timaure said.

"Together we can do really nice stuff, we know that the kindness doesn't have boarders," Timaure said.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.