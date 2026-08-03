News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: King's Fork's Anthony Joffrion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- There isn't much King's Fork football hasn't accomplished during Anthony Joffrion's five years leading the Bulldogs. Joffrion hopes year number six will include high school football's biggest prize.

The King's Fork head coach joined us in our Norfolk studios for the News 3 Coaches Corner podcast. Joffrion gave us a glimpse of what to expect from his team during the 2026 campaign, some players to watch and what the Bulldogs need to do in order to take that next step.

Also discussed:

Does Coach Joffrion want a live mascot on the sideline?

To which NFL team has his squad been compared?

Juggling parenthood and being a head coach

Opening up the season at Wise in Maryland

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