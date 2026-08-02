Peanut Park in Suffolk set for revitalization with Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

SUFFOLK, Va. — Peanut Park on Saratoga Street is getting a revitalization, including a memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who visited the park in 1963.

During the State of the City address, officials announced plans to revitalize Peanut Park and honor King, who spoke at the park during a visit to Suffolk more than 60 years ago.

For neighbors like Lakeshia Bolling, who grew up in Suffolk, the park holds fond memories.

"Peanut parks use to be the place to be back in the day," Bolling said.

"I remember sitting right over there on those bleachers watching the softball game, and it was so much fun," Bolling said.

John Riddick is the nephew of Suffolk civil rights leader Moses A. Riddick Jr., who helped bring King to the city. He described earlier this year just how quickly the visit came together.

"One phone call he was on the plane they went to the airport, and they all came here to peanut park," Riddick said.

Deputy City Manager Gerry Jones says $300,000 has been set aside for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Renderings show a memorial garden, plaza, seating, walkways and additional parking.

Bolling said the plans have her attention.

"That would be a wonderful addition to the Saratoga community as well as making peanut park more beautiful. I am very interested what they are going to do," Bolling said.

Bolling does have questions about how the redesign could affect the buildings surrounding the park.

The city of Suffolk is looking for that kind of feedback. Officials expect to gather community input on the design in the next two to three months.

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