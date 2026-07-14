Inmate's hospitalization at Western Tidewater Jail results in two officers facing felony charges

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two officers that were terminated from the Western Tidewater Regional Jail are set to face felony charges in connection with their treatment of an inmate back in June, according to a press release sent by the jail.

On June 18, around 11:25 a.m., an inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail threw an "unknown substance" on an officer, prompting an emergency situation response. The inmate — who had been noncompliant — was subdued with force repeatedly and was later hospitalized as a result, according to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail's press release.

Following an internal review, the jail terminated both officers involved. The Suffolk Police Department then launched an external investigation, resulting in felony warrants being issued for both officers, according to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail's press release.

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