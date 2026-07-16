Suffolk City Council votes 8-0 to deny Old Myrtle Road solar facility

SUFFOLK, Va. — Weeks after neighbors voiced concerns about noise and flooding, Suffolk City Council voted to deny a proposed solar facility on Old Myrtle Road.

Suffolk neighbors raise noise and flooding concerns over proposed Old Myrtle solar farm

Ahead of Wednesday night's vote, Old Myrtle Road neighbors urged council to reject the proposed solar facility, citing concerns about noise, flooding and the character of their neighborhood.

Jimmy Smith, who previously spoke out against the facility, was back at City Hall Wednesday night along with his neighbors, speaking in opposition.

"We moved out here for one thing, the peace, the quiet, the tranquility," Smith said.

"God did not plan for his beautiful creation to be destroyed and replaced with solar panels," Smith said.

Another neighbor raised concerns about the nature of the development.

"Changing from agricultural to sort of an industrial, I didn't choose to live next to an industrial park."

A third neighbor focused on the visual impact of the project.

"This project ruins the aesthetic of the neighborhood," she said.

One of the senior project developers for the facility spoke in favor, mentioning the project's noise mitigation measures, road access and how the solar panels would be used.

"First I'll state we chose this sight as well because it's, it's well screened and we'd be able to sight the inverters in a location where it can not be heard by neighbors," Jesse Robinson said.

After hearing from both sides, council members weighed those concerns before casting their votes.

"The project is not a bad project, but the project is out of place, I'm sorry, why do you think planning denied it 7 to 0," Tim Johnson said.

"There was not a single comment in favor of this project, and it sounds like every interaction that you have had has not been in favor of this project," Ebony Wright said.

Ultimately, council voted 8-0 to deny the proposed solar facility on Old Myrtle Road, a decision that brought a sense of relief to many neighbors.

"I just say hats off to our community for signing the petition, showing up and showing the council that our small area we cared, and the council delivered to us in our small community," Smith said.

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