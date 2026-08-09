Suffolk voters will see these City Council, School Board races on the November ballot

SUFFOLK, Va. — Election Day is still months away, but several local races are taking shape in Suffolk.

Voters will choose candidates for City Council and School Board in the Nov. 3 general election. The races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates will not have a political party listed next to their names on the ballot.

Local elections can sometimes get less attention than statewide or national races, but the people elected to City Council and School Board make decisions that directly affect Suffolk residents.

Old Dominion University professor Jesse Richman says local government plays a major role in the services people rely on every day.

“Libraries, rec centers, property taxes — all of this is influenced very much by the policies set at the local level,” Richman said.

Suffolk Borough

Incumbent John Rector is facing Tyron Riddick and Dwight James for the Suffolk Borough City Council seat.

Riddick currently serves on the School Board, and his seat is also up for election. Steven Cheeks and Jeffrey Ferrin are running for that position.

Richman encourages voters to take the time to learn about the candidates before casting their ballots.

“This is an opportunity for you as a voter to connect with those candidates, to get to know them, to see whether there's somebody who really clicks with you, who's in sync with the direction you think your community ought to be moving,” Richman said.

ChuckatuckBorough

For City Council, incumbent Shelley Butler Barlow faces Mary Hill.

On the School Board, incumbent Kim Slingluff is being challenged by Karima Lockwood.

Cypress Borough

Incumbent Leroy Bennett is facing Will Smith for City Council.

Karen Jenkins is running unopposed for the Cypress School Board seat.

Holy Neck Borough

Timothy Johnson is running unopposed for the Holy Neck City Council seat.

For School Board, incumbent DawnMarie Brittingham faces Wendy VanHosen.

Richman says the work of local leaders can have a significant impact on residents' quality of life.

“If local leaders are effectively serving their communities, if they're helping their communities to be prosperous, to be safe, to be comfortable, that makes a big difference for the quality of life for people living in those places,” Richman said.

The general election is Nov. 3. Because the races are nonpartisan, candidates will not have party affiliations listed on the ballot.

Which candidates voters see will depend on where they live in Suffolk.

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