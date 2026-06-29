Water leak displaces around 50 from Suffolk apartment

SUFFOLK, Va. — Around 50 people were displaced from an apartment building in Suffolk after a sprinkler head activated in a laundry room, causing extensive water damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters responded to a four-story apartment building in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street just after 6:30 last night. No fire or smoke was found upon arrival, and it is unknown what caused the sprinkler head to activate, according to SF&R. Firefighters secured the water flowing from the sprinkler head.

Water damage spread through the wing near the laundry room, from the fourth floor to the first floor. Most displaced residents will be staying with family, SF&R says. The alarm company is addressing sprinkler head repairs and the fire alarm system.

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