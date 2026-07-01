Three adults, one child displaced from Godwin Boulevard house fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three adults and one child were displaced from a house fire on Godwin Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Around 2:01 p.m., Suffolk firefighters arrived at the 5500 block of Godwin Boulevard on the report of a house fire. They say they found heavy smoke and fire at the scene and got the fire under control around 2:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but three adults and one child were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

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