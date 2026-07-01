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Three adults, one child displaced from Godwin Boulevard house fire: SFR

Top Stories: Wednesday, July 1
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Three adults and one child were displaced from a house fire on Godwin Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Around 2:01 p.m., Suffolk firefighters arrived at the 5500 block of Godwin Boulevard on the report of a house fire. They say they found heavy smoke and fire at the scene and got the fire under control around 2:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but three adults and one child were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

More stories from Suffolk

 

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