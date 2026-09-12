Two firefighters injured in Suffolk warehouse blaze

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two firefighters were injured while battling a large warehouse fire on Friday night, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 7:10 p.m., Suffolk firefighters arrived at the 3200 block of Desert Road and found a two-story commercial warehouse heavily on fire. Many handlines had to be used to protect exposures, power lines, a radio tower, heavy equipment and large propane tanks, according to SFR.

Many structural collapses happened during the fight. The fire was under control around 8:38 p.m., according to SFR. Two firefighters were injured, and one was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Desert Road and Clay Hill Road will be closed for many more hours as firefighting continues through the night, according to SFR.

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