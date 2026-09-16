Suffolk residents raise concerns about noise, flooding and fire risk from proposed solar project

SUFFOLK, Va. — A proposed solar project in Suffolk is raising concerns from neighbors about noise, flooding and fire risk and the developer is outlining plans to address each of them.

The project would be sited on 343 acres along Old Myrtle Road, though only about 64 acres would be fenced, with solar panels covering roughly 45 acres.

Kim Rodgers, who was born and raised on Old Myrtle Road, said the project would change the character of the area where his family has lived for generations.

"We have four generations here, and it's been an ongoing enjoyable experience up until now that we're having this industrial boom," Rodgers said.

Rodgers' home borders the proposed project. He said he is worried about the noise the facility could generate.

"We want to keep the noise down the noise level there and if a noise study was done there which a noise study was done allegedly on this project as well too i hope that this project does not have the same outcome as the one on white marsh," Rodgers said.

According to the Suffolk Planning Commission staff report, CEP Solar's noise study found average levels of 32 decibels during the day and 27 decibels at night, below the city's limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night. The report says noise at the four closest homes is also expected to stay below those limits.

Rodgers also expressed concern about stormwater runoff from the panels.

"Once this water hits these panels they are not going to absorb in the ground they're going to run off and they're going to run off into the swamp areas of Old Myrtle and Old mill," Rodgers said.

The staff report states that the city's Public Works department has reviewed the preliminary stormwater plan without concerns so far. The report also notes that a Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area determination identified more than 129 acres of non-tidal wetlands on the property, and the developer says the project would keep panels, roads and fencing outside those areas.

Rodgers also raised concerns about nearby power lines and the potential for fire. According to the developer's response in the staff report, electrical fires at solar facilities are extremely rare, and the project would be required to meet national safety standards.

Rodgers said he does not believe the project belongs in his community.

"If the project was very important to you should put the project in your backyard and not put it in everybody else's," Rodgers said.

City Council will hear from neighbors during a public hearing Wednesday, September 16, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

You can view the Planning Commissions Staff Report on the project here

Suffolk City Council votes 8-0 to deny Old Myrtle Road solar facility

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