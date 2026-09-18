Sheetz enters Hampton Roads convenience store wars! First Suffolk location set to open soon

SUFFOLK, Va. — Sheetz is expanding to Southeast Virginia with its first location in Suffolk set to open next week.

The new store, located at 1517 Holland Road in Suffolk, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Customers can grab free self-serve coffee and soda on opening day.

A grand opening celebration will begin at 9 a.m. outside the store and offer major giveaways, including $250 in Sheetz gift cards and Free Sheetz for a Year (a value of $2,500 on a gift card). A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m.

“Over the past several years, we have received a significant number of inquiries from local residents who have wanted to see Sheetz come to this area,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO. “Building in this community is meaningful to us and represents a significant step in our Virginia growth. It’s an exciting time for Sheetz, and we look forward to giving customers locally everything they need in one stop, creating quality jobs, and being a positive force in Suffolk and the future southeast Virginia communities we serve.”