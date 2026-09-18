First Warning Forecast: Warmer with more humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step warmer with building humidity to end the week. Tracking bigger rain chances to start off next week.

Warming to the upper 80s today with more humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible as a cold front moves through the region.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks nice. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will dip to the low 80s on Saturday and climb back to the mid 80s on Sunday.

Bigger rain chances for the start of next week as a string of fronts stretches across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms for most of next week. Temperatures will drop from the 80s to the 70s by midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system is becoming increasingly unlikely as it drifts west over the subtropical Atlantic during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR