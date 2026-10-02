Missy Elliott to bring 4 Virginia and North Carolina HBCUs together for battle of the bands

NORFOLK, Va. — Rapper and Virginia native Missy Elliott will bring together four HBCU marching bands for the Missy Elliott HBCU Battle of the Bands on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at 4 p.m. at Norfolk State University's William Dick Price Stadium.

Four university bands are set to perform:



Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion" Marching Band

Virginia State University's "Trojan Explosion" Marching Band

Elizabeth City State University's "Sound of Class" Marching Band

Hampton University's "Marching Force" Marching Band

Tickets can be purchased at HBCUBandBattle.com.

Related: Oct. 17 declared Missy Elliott Day in Portsmouth

Oct. 17 declared Missy Elliott Day in Portsmouth

The event is part of the celebration of Missy Elliott Day, which was established by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin to honor Elliott and her contributions to music.

The weekend will also include the Missy Elliott Innovation Summit for college students and high school seniors exploring the intersection of technology, music, education, entrepreneurship and the future of creativity.

"Virginia gave me so much, and HBCUs have played such an important role in shaping our culture, our music and our communities," Elliott said. "This is about celebrating where we come from while creating opportunities for where we're going."

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