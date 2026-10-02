First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain this weekend, turning cooler next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It's been a hot day for October across Hampton Roads. Highs reached near 90 degrees!

This weekend, we'll start to see some big changes. More clouds move in overnight. Overcast conditions this weekend will keep temperatures in the 70s.

We'll see a few showers across portions of the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore Saturday morning. Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening.

Widespread rain will persist throughout the day on Sunday as a front stalls across the region. A stronger front will move in behind it, bringing much cooler temperatures next week.

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Meteorologist Derrah Getter:

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar