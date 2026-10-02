'I am not stupid:' Epstein survivor speaks at domestic violence awareness luncheon in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An annual effort to raise awareness about domestic violence continued in Norfolk Friday with a luncheon. The keynote speaker was Haley Robson, who says she is one of the women sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein.

“I'm traumatized. I am not stupid," Robson told News 3 in an interview prior to the luncheon.

Dozens of people came together for Samaritan House's 12th annual Women Against Violence luncheon.

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“I think the important message today is to show other girls, and other women and boys, what it looks like to go from surviving to thriving," said Robson.

Robson said she spent two years as a teenager being sexually assaulted and exploited by Jeffrey Epstein. She has shared her story before Congress and on national TV.

"What I went through may sound horrific to a lot of people but it is very common," Robson emphasized.

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She also shared her story at the luncheon Friday.

“If we don’t start having honest conversations about parenting, about communities, about laws, about accountability, about the structures - the systems that are put in place to protect women and children, if we don’t start having those honest conversations it’s never going to get better," Robson said.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, intimate partner violence alone impacts more than 12 million people a year.

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“We want the education to get out there," said Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

She was hopeful Robson will help continue the positive change that is happening.

“More of the community is getting aware because we are getting referrals for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking all the time," Gauthier said.

“We are finally being heard. We are finally being seen. Now, we are demanding transparency and accountability at the highest level," said Robson.

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