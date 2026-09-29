Hampton cottage bakers address City Council in push to have home bake stands

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 is following up as the push for cottage bake stands in Hampton continues. We first told you about this September 13.

Since then, the two bakers interviewed for our story have plead their case directly to Hampton City Council.

Watch: September 23 Hampton City Council meeting



“Our request tonight is for Council to direct staff to work with a stakeholder group of cottage bakers, neighborhood representatives, and other community voices over the coming weeks," Heather Russell said at the September 23 City Council meeting.

Russell and fellow baker Vianca Kern want to be able to sell the bake goods they make at home on unattended stands outside their homes. Russell spoke to Council members for about three minutes about this. Prior to that, Kern also spoke.

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“This is just going to be a temporary, regulated bake stand with clear boundaries," Kern explained.

In News 3's September 13 story, News 3 was in the kitchen with Kern as she baked and got to see her stand.

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Both she and Russell put out stands but had them shut down by the city because the city’s zoning regulations don’t allow them in residential areas.

“Tonight, I would like to address a few issues I have," baker Stephanie Rolla told Council at the September 23 meeting.

Rolla is a baker with a brick-and-mortar business in Hampton. At the Council meeting, she questioned how the city would make sure the bake stands are clean and the food is safe. She also worries bake stands could impact other businesses.

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“How would we stop this from expanding to other forms of merchandise, jeopardizing all types of small businesses already hurting in a volatile economy," said Rolla.

Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said city staff was looking into ways to address the desire for stands and concerns about them.

“This is something that needs to be done very carefully, and I think you all recognize that in your comments," Bunting said, referring to the people who spoke at the meeting.

She said staff could have options for Council in about a month.

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