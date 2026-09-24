Investigators search convenience store in Hampton Thursday after infant fatally shot in parking lot outside

HAMPTON, Va. — A two-year-old is dead after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night.

Thursday, the crime scene was gone but there was a lot of police activity inside a convenience store there.

Audio from a 911 dispatcher captures the moment first responders were called to the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue a little before 8:30 Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

Watch: Toddler killed in LaSalle Avenue shooting: HPD

Toddler killed in LaSalle Avenue shooting: HPD

Video shows a heavy police presence in a small parking lot for the Round 2 Convenience store and Domino’s Pizza in the 600 block.

About a minute after the initial call, a dispatcher can be heard telling first responders a child has been shot in the ribs.

“Everybody was shaken up by the incident," said a man who was at the store Thursday.

Watch: Family says 14-year-old driver was mom of 1-year-old child killed in Hampton DUI crash

Family says 14-year-old driver was mom of 1-year-old child killed in Hampton DUI crash

He tells News 3 he was inside the convenience store Thursday morning when detectives showed up, kicked him out, and locked the doors. He was frustrated, claiming they didn’t have a warrant.

About 20 minutes after News 3 interviewed him, a detective showed up with what appeared to be a search warrant. He wrote the date and time on it and then went inside and appeared to discuss it with the store’s employee.

A Hampton Police Department spokesperson told News 3 police can “freeze” a building if they believe there’s evidence inside and not allow anyone in or out while they wait for a search warrant.

Watch: Hampton police chief Jimmie Wideman announces retirement

Hampton police chief Jimmie Wideman announces retirement

If someone is inside the building, detectives can wait inside to make sure the person doesn’t tamper with evidence.

The man News 3 interviewed said he came to the store Wednesday night after hearing about the shooting. He described the shooting as an accident.

“Wasn’t no violent shooting or none of that, or no mass shooting that everybody was talking about," the man said.

As of Thursday, the shooting remained under investigation but police were not looking for any suspects.

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