Hampton police chief Jimmie Wideman announces retirement

HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton's police department was soon to be in need Thursday of a new police chief. Chief Jimmie Wideman announced he will retire at the end of September, a little over three years after he was sworn in as chief.

“It was a surprise," said Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray.

While the decision to retire surprised Gray, the mayor said he respects the chief’s decision.

Watch: Community reaction to new Hampton Police Chief appears positive

Community reaction to new Hampton Police Chief appears positive

“I want to dispel any rumors out there that the chief was asked to resign, because he wasn’t," The mayor pointed out. "Chief Wideman’s done a great job for us. He’s reduced homicides, reduced violent crime, reduced gun violence in our community.”

Shortly after he was sworn in in 2023, Wideman told News 3 he had a hopeful outlook.

“We’re hopeful we’ll re-establish old relationships and find new ones," Wideman said in a News 3 interview.

Watch: New Hampton police chief talks goals for department, plans to curb crime

New Hampton police chief talks goals for department, plans to curb crime

The chief was unavailable for an interview Thursday.

“The chief is good," said Chris Moore, who runs a local organization that works to reduce gun violence.

News 3 talked with Moore Thursday about the chief. News 3 also asked him what he would like to see in the next police chief.

Watch: Hampton mayor, police chief address community concerns following recent violence in past week

Hampton mayor and police chief discuss recent crime in last week

“I’d like to see somebody that knows how to personalize with the community, somebody that respects grassroots organizations," Moore responded.

The mayor said the city will do a national search for a new chief. How long that process will take was unknown Thursday.

“In the interim, we do have capable people inside who can lead the department during that transition," Gray said.

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