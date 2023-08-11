New Hampton police chief talks goals for department, plans to curb crime

HAMPTON, Va.— Friday marks two weeks in office for Hampton's new police chief. He is addressing concerns and the goals he has for the city he grew up in.

News 3's Kelsey Jones sat down with the chief to learn how his decades long career in law enforcement will help make the department and community safer.

Chief Jimmie Wideman has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He said he takes pride in serving as chief for the city he calls home.

"It's an honor," said Chief Wideman.

The honor comes with a heavy badge that carries a lot of responsibility. Although he has not been in his new role for long, he said he is already prioritizing ways to drive down crime.

"Right now we're at a spike in crime, both property crimes and part one crimes, which are violent crimes," said Chief Wideman.

To put things into perspective, the Chief said the number of juvenile gunshot victims in Hampton has risen 200% in the first half of this year compared to the same time last year.

"We want to make the people responsible for those offenses held accountable," said the new chief.

Chief Wideman said he has 4 ways to lead the Hampton Police Division to cut down crime:



Engagement

Programs for youth

Supporting the Commonwealth Attorney to solve cases

Proactive approach—meeting the criminals where they exist

His other priorities, are continuous training, transparency and community policing.

"The one thing we do great is community policing in Hampton" said the chief, a 757 native.

Chief Wideman also wants to focus on officer retention and recruitment, although it has led to some setbacks as police departments lack manpower across Hampton roads. According to the department they currently have 274 officers, but they are allotted 315.

"I'm ambitious, but honestly, I rather have the best officers for the position," said Chief Wideman. "Everyone is not necessarily meant to fit."

In the first 90 days, Chief Wideman said he will be listening and engaging with the community to turn goals into action. He said he will sit down with city leaders to see where things can improve.

"Communication has been amazing, everybody is real enthusiastic, so we're hopeful we establish old relationships and start new ones," said Chief Wideman.

Although the title as chief is still fresh, Wideman said in his various roles in law enforcement, he found the most success when the community and police department work together as one.