Neighbors say hit and run highlights need for traffic control in their Hampton neighborhood

HAMPTON, Va. — People who live on and around Wheatland Dr. in Hampton tell News 3 they have been pushing for years for help slowing traffic down and now say a hit and run highlights the need for something to be done.

“I’ve been passed in my own vehicle, my wife has been passed in her vehicle, at high rates of speed," neighbor Chuck Pinello said.

Pinello is one of many people concerned about speeding in his neighborhood.

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On August 23, a car crashed into and seriously injured a man mowing his yard on Wheatland Dr., according to police. A passenger in the car was also injured. The driver of the car ran away, police said, and as of Thursday was facing multiple charges.

“We’re blessed that this has not happened more often," said Pinello.

On Wheatland Dr., News 3 talked with Jack Topping. He’s also concerned about speeding.

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“It’s been an ongoing problem, particularly since COVID," Topping explained.

So, what’s the solution?

“I, personally, since I have to drive this neighborhood I don’t really like speed bumps. I think they are an issue, even at 25 [miles per hour.] I would rather see radar put on the roads and police patrol the area," Topping said.

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Pinello suggested traffic circles, speed humps - which are similar to speed bumps - and stop signs.

“I don’t think there’s something that we haven’t talked about, but they keep getting shot down," Pinello said.

They get shot down because, according to the city, there’s no proof speeding is actually a problem.

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“We have done traffic studies in this neighborhood. We’ve don several, including one where we monitored it for more than a week, and the results didn’t justify taking dramatic action," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said.

Neighbors said that’s because people slow down when they see a police officer shooting radar or speed monitoring equipment on the road, but once the studies are over they go right back to speeding.

News 3 asked the city if the hit and run could make the city reconsider doing something.

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“That would really be a question for police," Holtzclaw responded.

Police told News 3 as of Thursday the crash was still under investigation and investigators had not determined if speed was a factor.

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