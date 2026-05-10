Child expected to recover after hit-and-run in York County; driver charged

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 7-year-old child is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle in York County Saturday night, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. near Route 17 and Goosley Road. Investigators say the driver left the scene after striking the child.

The child was hurt in the crash and taken for medical treatment. Officials said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Crash Team responded and launched an investigation. Deputies say they used Flock camera technology and other investigative tools to identify the vehicle involved.

Investigators later located the driver, identified as 54-year-old Kenneth Lyons, at a home in Gloucester County.

Lyons was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with the crash.

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