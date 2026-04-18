Early morning house fire causes extensive damage in the Yorktown area

YORK COUNTY, VA — A home sustained extensive damage after a fire early Saturday morning, according to the York County Fire Department.

Officials say York County Fire Department crews responded to the 1200 block of Old York Hampton Highway in the Yorktown area around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof, which quickly spread to other parts of the house.

We're told crews from three York County fire stations helped bring the flames under control. Firefighters stayed on the scene to conduct overhaul operations and prevent the fire from reigniting.

Officials say the resident of the home evacuated prior to the arrival of first responders.

Virginia Natural Gas and Dominion Energy secured utilities to the home to eliminate further hazards.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.