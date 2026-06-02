Tabb man arrested, charged with attacking woman outside home with baseball bat: YPSO

YORK, Va. — A man was arrested after attacking a woman outside her home with a metal baseball bat, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On May 16 at 11:05 p.m., YPSO deputies arrived at the 300 block of Mansion Road on the report of a woman that had been attacked outside her home. The woman told the deputies she was attacked from behind by a stranger with an aluminum baseball bat when she got to her front door.

The woman fought back and the attacker ran away, according to YPSO. The attack was captured on security cameras from the woman's home.

YPSO deputies could not immediately find the suspect, but say that after extensive neighborhood canvassing and security camera videos, they identified 28-year-old Alexander Matthew Durkac of Tabb, Virginia, as the suspect on Tuesday.

Durkac was charged with felony abduction and felony malicious wounding. He is currently in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to YPSO.

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