Williamsburg man dies in motorcycle accident: JCCPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man died in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to the James City County Police Department.

Around 5:44 p.m., James City County police responded to a crash with injuries at the Treyburn Drive and Chambrel Way intersection. Officers say they found a man on the road after a motorcycle crash.

The 68-year-old man was taken to Riverside Doctor's Hospital, where he died of his injuries from the accident.

The man was wearing a helmet and the accident looks like a single-vehicle crash, according to the James City County Police Crash Team.