Community holds vigil for 15-year-old killed in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of community members gathered Monday night to honor Noah Cheeseman, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed last week.

Neighbors and family members, including Cheeseman's grandmother, attended the vigil near the scene of the shooting to show they will not stand for this kind of violence.

"Noah's life will not be in vain because he's brought us here tonight," an attendee said.

The shooting happened March 29 at the Lafayette Square Apartments. James City County police say a fight between the victim and suspects preceded the shooting.

An 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old are now charged with murder in the case.

"The pain of his loss has reached far beyond just one family," a community member said.

"We need to be here with each other, we need to lament with each other," another attendee said.

Cheeseman attended Warhill High School and played football. In his obituary, his family wrote how he had a determination that inspired others around him.

Family photo Noah Cheeseman

"My heart is broke, my heart is broke," said Sanchia Johnson, Cheeseman's grandmother.

"It was senseless, it was senseless, and it's not okay, it's not okay," said Johnson.

Other people who have also lost loved ones spoke at the gathering. Dawn Taylor, whose son Kameron Stanley was killed in a shooting in York County in 2016, shared a message with the crowd.

"My message is put the guns down, put the guns down. We want a community where our children can go out and play and come back in," Taylor told News 3.

At the end of the vigil, attendees placed plastic candles on the ground, hoping to spread light out of a dark day.

"I love him and he will be missed and his name will be kept alive," said Johnson.

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