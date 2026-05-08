Man who filmed males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms for decades gets 2 years house arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — George West, the Gloucester County man charged with filming men and boys in bathrooms in Colonial Williamsburg for decades, has pleaded guilty to five charges and will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring for two years as a punishment for his crimes.

Documents from the Circuit Court of Williamsburg and James City County show West, 77, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of obscene material for distribution, and three counts of filming a non-consenting nude minor.

Due to West's guilty plea, 11 charges of filming a non-consenting nude adult and one charge of filming a non-consenting nude minor were nolle prossed — meaning, the commonwealth will not move forward with prosecuting them.

Watch related: Man believed to have filmed thousands of males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms: Police

Man believed to have filmed thousands of males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms: Police

In August 2025, West was arrested after he was seen filming people in a public restroom located on the corner of South Henry Street and Duke of Gloucester Street, police say. When officers arrived, a witness alleged they'd seen West filming people in a bathroom before on two separate occasions, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTKR News 3.

While speaking with West, an officer noticed West had a phone and was deleting photos from it, the complaint states. The witness got upset about West's alleged attempt to get rid of evidence, the complaint states, and snatched the phone from him.

Watch previous coverage: Man accused of filming people in Williamsburg bathrooms removed as church deacon

Man accused of filming people in Williamsburg bathrooms removed as church deacon

An officer then took the phone, the complaint goes onto say. With West's consent, the complaint states, the officer looked at the phone's camera roll and found two photos showing "mens' penises from inside the bathroom," as well as 15 more in the trash folder.

Police said at the time they believed West had filmed "thousands of males in public restrooms" dating back to 1996.

The plea agreement states that West will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring for two years and supervised probation; he must not use drugs or alcohol; he must delete all images of the people in bathrooms; he is prohibited from using any non-government website; he's barred from Colonial Williamsburg, Busch Gardens, and Water Country USA; he cannot have unsupervised contact with minors; he must register as a sex offender, among other agreements.

"This was a unique and very troubling case both because of the activity the defendant engaged in and the duration of time with which he engaged in that activity," said Commonwealth's Attorney Nate Green. "In the end, I believe the two years of house arrest combined with the probationary conditions with which the defendant must strictly comply are the appropriate balance of punishment for his behavior, protection for citizens in the community, and recognition of the challenges created by his advanced age."

Following his house arrest, West must remain on good behavior for 20 years or he'll be back in front of a judge

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