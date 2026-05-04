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Poquoson officer facing assault, firearm charges placed on leave, police chief says

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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POQUOSON, Va. — A police officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest, the Poquoson police chief told News 3 on Monday.

Michael Disanto faces two counts of assault and battery, two counts of brandishing a firearm and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. His charges stem from an incident on April 19; he was arrested on May 1, according to court records.

The Poquoson police chief told News 3 that Disanto started working for the department in Nov. 2025, adding that he has 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

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