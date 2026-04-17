Person injured after fire fully engulfs Seaford house: YCFD

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A resident was hurt when their Seaford home became engulfed in flames Thursday night, according to the York County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Oak Point Lane in Seaford at around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the house fully involved in fire. Firefighters from four York County fire stations responded and found heavy fire conditions throughout the house, YCFD says. Utilities were secured by Virginia Natural Gas and Dominion Energy to remove additional hazards. The fire was brought under control with no active fire at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The resident of the home evacuated before first responders came, YCFD says. They were evaluated by first responders and taken to a local medical center for further assessment.

No additional injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.