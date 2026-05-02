Former Williamsburg police officer builds Christian-based custom suit brand in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG — Andre McLaughlin spent 13 years in law enforcement — but he always had more in mind.

The former Williamsburg police officer left his badge behind to pursue his faith and a vision for a business he says fills a real gap in the market: personal styling and image consulting for men.

"I'm a Renaissance man," McLaughlin said.

That mindset, he says, reflects a life built on wearing many hats at once.

"Law-enforcement for 13 years to own a personal training gym while being a full-time police officer to own a restaurant while being a full-time police officer to owning a marketing agency while being a full-time police office," McLaughlin said.

Balancing all of that wasn't easy, and he credits his faith for helping him manage it all.

"It's nothing but God gives the strength and ability to do things like that," McLaughlin said.

That same faith — and a conversation at home — sparked a new direction.

"I was telling her there's a need for personal styling image consulting for men," McLaughlin said.

With no formal training, McLaughlin turned to self-education to build that vision from the ground up.

"I taught myself I went on YouTube. I called YouTube university," McLaughlin said.

What started as an idea has grown into a business producing dozens of custom suits each month across multiple locations.

"We put out 50 to 100 custom suits a month," McLaughlin said. "This whole process we consider bespoke."

That growth has helped him attract high-profile clients, including former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark — a relationship that started with a direct message and a step out on faith.

"Ryan Clark is that's my dog. That's my listen that's my dog. That's my dude that's my big bro," McLaughlin said.

"See what you're doing with ESPN… I'm want to have you as my brand ambassador… and RC respond to me," McLaughlin said.

But McLaughlin says his business is about more than suits — it's about the message behind the brand.

"When I built Andre Julius, I want it to be very prominent in your face that it's a Christian base company," McLaughlin said.

That message is reflected even in the branding itself.

"And that's why my symbol is the lamb of God holding the staff, cross," McLaughlin said.

That foundation also shapes how he approaches both purpose and growth.

"He said make me first and see what happens," McLaughlin said.

As his business continues to grow, his focus is on becoming a household name in custom suiting across Virginia.

"When someone thinks of custom suiting in Virginia they think of Andre Julius period," McLaughlin said.

A goal backed by a customer-first mindset and a commitment to quality.

"Chick-fil-A of my pleasure… if it's not right, we're gonna get it right… and then the Louis Vuitton mindset… will never have a discount…" McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says this is just the beginning of his journey, with big dreams he plans to accomplish in the near future.

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