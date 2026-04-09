Community Day held to honor JCC teen shot and killed

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — For the second time in less than a week, people came together in James City County in honor of a 15-year-old shot and killed.

An event, dubbed Community Day by the organizers, was held Thursday. In song and in prayer, dozens walked together for 15-year-old Noah Cheeseman.

Monday, a vigil was held for the teen.

“We figured that today would be a day of support, a day of encouragement, and let people know that God is still working in the midst of even tragedy," said Tanisha Graves.

Watch: Community holds vigil for 15-year-old killed in James City County

Community holds vigil for 15-year-old killed in James City County

Graves and her husband organized the event. Noah is a cousin of theirs.

“Put down the guns. Because it’s not only affecting your family and the victim’s family. It affects the community at-large everywhere you go. Today is a representation of just what a community looks like and how they are hurting," Graves said when asked what her message is for young people.

People gathered around Cheeseman’s mother for prayers. She declined to talk.

Watch: Mother of Warwick High teen shot and killed in a Hampton hotel asking for help

Mother of Warwick High teen shot and killed in a Hampton hotel asking for help

Raimanda Thompson came out to the event because a friend told him about Cheeseman’s death. Thompson was hopeful he can help prevent more tragedies through his organization’s work. It offers school tutoring and mental health counseling.

"The kids have to have mutual respect for one another. That comes first. Things they know that are going to hinder them in their life, they need to stay away from those things and start communicating more," Thompson said.

Numerous people gave passionate speeches and sang songs, expressing faith and the need for people to come together.

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Newport News community activist calls for investment in grassroots violence prevention after teen's death

“Let’s come together still. Not in just his incident. Let’s come together still! Still come together! From now on, we’re going to live on God’s name. I know my grandson is in God’s care," one man said.

As of Thursday, a 16, 17, and 18 year old had been arrested and charged with Cheeseman’s murder.