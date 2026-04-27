Former cheer coach sentenced for inappropriate relationship with teen boy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A former cheer coach was sentenced for proposing sex with a 14-year-old boy, according to the Williamsburg-James City County commonwealth's attorney.

45-year-old Sarah Deaver was found guilty for two counts of proposing sex with a minor by computer, and two counts of attempted indecent liberties. She was sentenced to 80 years with 65 suspended, leaving her 15 years of active time to serve. Deaver will be on supervised probation for no more than five years.

The prosecutors' office told News 3 that Deaver cannot commit any crimes for the 80-year period; if she does, then she could be brought back to court to have the 65 years of suspended time reimposed.

Watch previous coverage: Former Williamsburg-JCC schools volunteer coach charged with trying to have sex with teen

Former Williamsburg-JCC schools volunteer coach charged with trying to have sex with teen

According to Williamsburg James City County Schools, Deaver received a stipend as a Junior Varsity Cheer Choach at Jamestown High School from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2022.

According to a formal criminal complaint that was filed on Aug. 13, 2024, Deaver was involved in an inappropiate relationship with a 14-year-old male. During the police investigation, it was revealed that the then-44-year-old exchanged inappropriate messages with the juvenile. Following the investigation, Deaver was arrested on Oct. 17, 2024.

The court documents don’t say if the 14-year-old was a student.

News 3 asked the school district spokesperson if Deaver was a coach when she was arrested and if the school district has notified families. She did not answer, but did say Deaver is not a district employee and the district will cooperate with the investigation.