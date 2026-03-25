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York teenager charged with making death threats towards school employees: YPSO

Top Stories: Wednesday, March 25
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
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YORK CO., Va. — A York teenage boy was charged with making death threats towards York High School employees, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday morning, York High School's resource officer discovered death threats on a 15-year-old boy's phone targeted at the officer, a nurse and the school, according to YPSO.

The student was taken into custody by the School Resource Officer. He was charged with three counts of knowingly communicating by electronic means, threats to do bodily harm or kill, which are all felony charges, according to officials.

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