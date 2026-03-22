Driver dies in York County crash after police pursuit: VSP

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A driver dies after a crash in York County following a Virginia State Police pursuit, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police say he incident began at approximately 4:45 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on Interstate 64 eastbound near the Fort Eustis exit. The say the driver was traveling 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

We're told the suspect exited toward York County and traveled southbound on Route 17. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Route 17 and Ella Taylor Road, it ran off the right side of the road, struck a curb, and hit a tree.

Police say the vehicle began to catch fire. The trooper removed the driver from the vehicle and administered aid, but the suspect died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.