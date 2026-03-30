15-year-old dead after shooting on Dehaven Court in James City County: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dehaven Court around 6:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police say, at this point, they believe this was an isolated incident.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-566-0112, submit a tip through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use p3Tips.com. Tips can be anonymous, and there may be a reward for information that leads to an arrest.