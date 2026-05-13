Student charged with felony for texting school shooting threat: YPSO

YORKTOWN — A York High School student was arrested on Wednesday after threatening to kill classmates in a school shooting, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a tip that a student sent a text message "threatening to bring a firearm to York High School and kill students," according to YPSO. Though the text was sent on May 7, it was not reported until May 12.

After an investigation, YPSO deputies arrested a 16-year-old York High School student on the felony charge of communicating a threat electronically to kill or discharge a firearm on school grounds.

The teenager was arrested and taken to Merrimac Detention Center, according to YPSO.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.