Driver charged with DUI, excessive speed after fatal crash with motorcycle: YPSO

YORK CO., Va. — A Norfolk man was charged with a DUI and reckless driving after a fatal crash with a motorcycle on Saturday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., York County deputies arrived at a car crash at the Big Bethel Road and Hampton Highway intersection. The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, deputies say.

The motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Tyrie Kyliel Hackett of Hampton, was killed in the crash.

Michael Albert Montoya, the 19-year-old car driver, was arrested and charged with a DUI, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless driving - speed in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to officials.

Montoya is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Jail, deputies say.