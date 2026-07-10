Virginia Beach teen critically injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teenager is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash at Lynnhaven and Princess Anne Road, an intersection neighbors describe as dangerous.

Virginia Beach police say a driver struck a teenager who was riding a bicycle at the intersection on July 8 around 10 p.m. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

Man arrested for hit-and-run that left juvenile bicyclist seriously hurt: VBPD

The driver, 20-year-old Josiah Johnson-Owens, was later arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury.

Neighbors who regularly travel through the intersection say they have witnessed crashes there before.

"A lot of people will kind of be going really fast on these roads," Michelle Baker said.

"I don't really know the science behind it but I've definitely seen some accidents," Baker said.

The intersection has been the site of at least one other serious crash. In 2024, a driver struck and killed 23-year-old James Beckles IV while he was walking across Princess Anne and Lynnhaven roads with his bicycle. Last year, the driver was sentenced to 3 years for the crash.

Larry Mewborn, who lives near the intersection, said the area has long been a concern.

"It's always been pretty much dangerous there's another kid that was killed quit some years ago on this same intersection," Mewborn said.

As the teenager from this week's crash continues to fight for his life, drivers are hoping the causes of crashes at the intersection will be addressed.

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